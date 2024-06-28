Missing elderly man last seen boarding P.E.I. ferry found safe: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a missing elderly man who was last seen boarding the Prince Edward Island ferry in Wood Islands, P.E.I., has been found safe.

On Thursday, RCMP said the 75-year-old man was last seen boarding the ferry heading to Caribou, N.S.

An updated news release Friday morning said he has been found.

"The RCMP thanks Nova Scotians for assisting with missing persons files through social media shares and offering tips," reads the release.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.