Missing elderly man last seen boarding P.E.I. ferry found safe: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a missing elderly man who was last seen boarding the Prince Edward Island ferry in Wood Islands, P.E.I., has been found safe.
On Thursday, RCMP said the 75-year-old man was last seen boarding the ferry heading to Caribou, N.S.
An updated news release Friday morning said he has been found.
"The RCMP thanks Nova Scotians for assisting with missing persons files through social media shares and offering tips," reads the release.
Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side
Thursday’s U.S. presidential debate was a re-run that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, President Joe Biden.
NEW Car thieves tried accessing Ontario transportation ministry database
One of Canada's largest police forces has knowledge of car thieves attempting to breach Ontario's Ministry of Transportation database, CTV News has learned.
Liberal caucus staying quiet after major byelection defeat that rattled party
Liberal campaign co-chair Terry Duguid insisted Thursday that his caucus is united behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, even as the majority of elected Liberals remain silent on the prime minister's political future.
FACT FOCUS: Here's a look at some of the false claims made during Biden and Trump's first debate
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump traded barbs and a variety of false and misleading information as they faced off in their first debate of the 2024 election.
When heat waves strike, Environment Canada can link it to climate change -- fast
The heat wave that gripped Eastern Canada last week brought stifling conditions, put pressure on the electricity grid and broke several temperature records as residents sweltered.
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
What is going on with immigration in Canada? Here's what the data shows
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Different schools of thought on why Canada drapes itself with red and white
Canada's unofficial national colours will be on full display Monday as Canadians don patriotic T-shirts, wave hand-held flags and hang bunting to celebrate their country. But while the red-and-white flag for the most part unites Canadians, the colours' meaning is open to interpretation.
-
-
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
The federal government ordered binding arbitration in the labour dispute between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) on Thursday.
UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads; Smith says he has no policy
The UCP has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
-
-
Flames trade Andrew Mangiapane to Washington Capitals for 2nd-round pick
The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals for a 2025 second-round pick.
Police investigate fatal collision in southwest neighbourhood of Allard
Edmonton police are investigating a death following a collision in the city's southwest.
-
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
-
Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal
The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.
-
Weekend strike for Sorel-Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola ferry
Another strike is expected to affect the ferry linking Sorel to Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola this weekend.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warning of increased overdose risk as new drug found in local supply
Ottawa Public Health is issuing a warning about a new drug found in the local unregulated drug supply that could lead to a spike in overdoses.
-
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas. The accused appeared in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.
-
Outreach workers express concern about council’s decision to expand restrictions on homeless encampment locations
On the frontlines of London, Ont.’s homelessness crisis, council’s recent decision to further restrict the places where encampments are permitted is causing concern and confusion.
-
Residents express frustration with decision to close Huron County pool
For nearly 50 years, Clinton's kids have enjoyed an outdoor pool. However, following a three-year long closure due to expensive required repairs, Clinton's pool will now never be swam in again.
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
-
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
-
Strawberry season comes to an early end
Mother Nature's roller coaster weather recently has brought an early end to strawberry season despite a strong start with record-breaking crops in early June.
-
Police find vehicle in a ditch on Manitoulin Island, impaired driving charges follow
Police on Manitoulin Island noticed two people looking in a ditch late Thursday evening on Highway 540.
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night’s Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
-
Accessible swimming pool opening soon at Lanspeary Park
Swimming lessons have not been offered at the Lanspeary Park pool since 2015 but they are returning now. So is the pool which closed down in 2022 after city council approved a $3 million dollar replacement.
-
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
Hellebuyck wins Vezina Trophy for second time
Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie.
'The line has already been crossed': Day 4 of Dumba trial sees vastly different accounts from accused, victim
Thursday marked day four of the trial of Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old female student.
-
Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."
-
Death in Canora deemed non-suspicious, RCMP say
A death in the community of Canora, Sask. has been deemed non-suspicious in nature following an investigation.
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic
Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
-
Community wants answers in North Shore wastewater plant 'debacle'
Concerned citizens from the North Shore have formed a fact-finding team to figure out why the cost of Metro Vancouver’s new wastewater treatment plant has skyrocketed to $3.86 billion, and who is to blame.
-
TransLink releases $90M cost-cutting plan to address looming deficit
With a potential funding gap of hundreds of millions of dollars looming, TransLink has released a new $90 million cost-cutting plan.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
-
Man accused in Victoria double-stabbing now charged with murder, police say
Months after a double-stabbing in downtown Victoria that left one victim dead, a suspect has been charged with murder.
-
Busy long weekend ahead for BC Ferries, airports, hotels
The hospitality and tourism industry in B.C. is looking forward to a busy Canada Day long weekend.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.