Featured
Missing Kings County teen found safe: N.S. RCMP
Corrigan Bezanson has been found safe. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 10:32PM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 11:09AM AST
The RCMP say a missing Kings County teen has been found safe.
Police said Tuesday that 17-year-old Corrigan Bezanson left his grandmother’s home in Aylesford, N.S. Monday evening, but he hadn’t been seen since then.
Police issued an update Wednesday morning, saying Bezanson has been found and is safe.