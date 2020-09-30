HALIFAX -- A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The RCMP say Colton James Cook was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday. The 26-year-old man was reported missing from Brooklyn, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say Cook’s remains were found near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth County on Tuesday.

Cook’s death is considered to be suspicious and police are investigating it as a homicide.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP's Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit at 902-365-3120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).