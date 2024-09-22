ATLANTIC
    • Missing man found deceased in Annapolis Valley, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday in Annapolis District has been found deceased, said a Nova Scotia RCMP news release Sunday.

    On Saturday, RCMP asked for assistance finding Donald Illsley, who was last seen alive at 7:00 a.m. on Ben Phinney Road in Forrest Glade, N.S.

    The death is not believed to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

