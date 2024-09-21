ATLANTIC
    • Pictou County RCMP investigating fatal crash

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Thorburn, N.S., Saturday.

    At approximately 6:30 a.m. RCMP, fire and Emergency Health Services responded to a report that a crash occurred in the 9000 block of Sherbrooke Road, police said in a news release. RCMP said a Honda Civic left the road and entered the ditch.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

