Pictou County RCMP investigating fatal crash

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Thorburn, N.S., Saturday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. RCMP, fire and Emergency Health Services responded to a report that a crash occurred in the 9000 block of Sherbrooke Road, police said in a news release. RCMP said a Honda Civic left the road and entered the ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

