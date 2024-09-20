Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
On any given day, Ariel Bissett could be driving her Japanese mini-truck across Nova Scotia with Margaret Atwood, Tove Jansson, or Stephen King riding shotgun, along with literal armfuls of other notable authors stuffed in the back. Her list of passengers changes depending on her destination, but the goal is always the same: Putting a good book in someone’s hands.
“I have sports books that aren’t really about sports, they’re about camaraderie and teamwork,” Bissett said. “I have books that will make you want to go outside. I have the best books for bingeing, really exciting plots. I have books about women losing their minds, women who have had it and are starting to rebel.
“I also have books my brother thinks you should read and books my best friend thinks you should read.”
Bissett, who runs a popular YouTube channel with more than 340,000 subscribers, is a voracious reader, a habit she picked up from her parents when she was young. Over the years she has amassed a collection of page-turners that would make any self-professed bookworm proud.
“I read online that if you have over 1,000 books you technically count as a library and I have passed that number,” she said. “I keep adding more shelves to more walls.
“My house is becoming better insulated by all these books.”
Like most lovers of literature, Bissett, who also hosts the Books Unbound podcast, often fantasized about opening her own bookshop. In late 2023 she made a new year’s resolution to turn that dream into a reality and she got to work laying out a plan.
“I started brainstorming about doing it on a smaller scale,” she said. “I could do a bookmobile. There’s a long history of booksellers selling books on the road. It felt like an attainable way of opening a bookstore.”
Ariel Bissett brings the bookmobile to festivals, fairs, and farmers markets. (Source: Ariel Bissett)
Through her research Bissett learned many people have turned miniature trucks into bookstores on wheels, so she started searching for a Japanese mini-truck (also known as a kei truck). She found one in Dartmouth and quickly got in touch with the owner last January. After a conversation and an agreement, Bissett climbed into the truck and steered it home.
“I thought I’d get blown off the Macdonald Bridge,” she said. “I had a problem at the toll because you have to throw the money in the toll basket and it’s a right-hand side vehicle. I had to shift over to throw the money over and go back to the driver’s side.”
Bissett registered as a bookseller and completed numerous applications before turning her attention to the vehicle. She transformed the mini-truck into the bookmobile of her dreams, sanding it, painting it, and installing the shelf. She documented the process on her YouTube channel, which she originally launched as a way to review books.
“I’d been watching YouTube throughout high school and I found book reviewing in 2011 and I was enamoured with it,” she said. “I started reviewing books online because I wanted to share that love of reading online.”
Ariel Bissett converted a mini-truck into a bookmobile over several months. (Source: Ariel Bissett)
The “Bissett Books” mini-truck officially hit the road this summer and Bissett drove to multiple festivals, fairs, and farmers markets to offer a wide selection of tomes to eager readers, often curating her selection.
“The truck is very small and because of that I knew I couldn’t be a generalist bookstore,” she said. “I did a Pride event so picked out a bunch of queer books. I was in Halifax for Jazz Fest so I had jazz books.”
Ariel Bissett's bookmobile launched in summer 2024. (Source: Ariel Bissett)
Bissett plans to bring the truck to more events as its reputation continues to grow.
“I love the idea of driving to random beaches and lighthouses and parking there – places where people want to read – but the more I look into it, the more difficult it seems,” she said. “This year I’ve just been going to festivals and fairs.
“A huge reason this was possible was because of my YouTube audience and all the support I get online. I’m really proud of this project.”
More information on the mini-truck’s events can be found at www.bissettbooks.com.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sunken superyacht believed to contain watertight safes with sensitive intelligence data
Specialist divers surveying the wreckage of the US$40 million superyacht that sank off Sicily in August, killing seven people including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, have asked for heightened security to guard the vessel, over concerns that sensitive data locked in its safes may interest foreign governments, multiple sources told CNN.
'Imminent catastrophe': Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel
Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa, as Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Lebanon. The sides appeared to be spiraling toward all-out war following months of escalating tensions.
Coffee could be more than a morning pick-me-up, according to new research
A morning cup of coffee may do more than just perk you up, according to new research.
Why an Alaska island is using peanut butter and black lights to find a rat that might not exist
On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
Childhood sleep issues may raise suicide risk, study finds
If your child sometimes has trouble sleeping, it may be easy to chalk it up to a phase they will grow out of one day. But a new study suggests possible serious consequences for this line of thought — such as a higher risk for suicidal ideation or attempts when they are older.
Multiple victims in Alabama mass shooting were caught in crossfire, police say
Multiple victims in a mass killing in Alabama were caught in the crossfire during a shooting in a popular entertainment district late Saturday, police said.
Challengers make gains in banking, but it's a long road to higher market share
It’s not easy going up against Canada’s banking oligopoly, but some are trying.
Trudeau to attend United Nations General Assembly amid turbulence around the world
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to be in New York this week for the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future amid increasing geopolitical instability around the world.
Ultraprocessed foods may increase your risk for Type 2 diabetes, study shows
A new study has found that for every 10 per cent increase in the amount of a person's diet made up of ultraprocessed foods there was a 17 per cent increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Scarborough shooting leaves one person dead
One person has died following a shooting in Scarborough late last night.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured following three-vehicle collision in Scarborough
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle involved in a collision in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police said.
-
Suspect arrested after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after one person was found dead at a home in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta girl meets Mickey Rourke at his home after drawing his dog
Milla White from Cochrane literally drew her way into a meeting with former boxer and actor Mickey Rourke.
-
Calgary remains on track to end all water restrictions on Sunday: City
The water coming from your taps might be a bit murky Saturday, but Calgary remains on schedule to end all water restrictions on Sunday.
-
CPKC hosts spin-a-thon event to raise money for the Homes for Heroes Foundation
For 12 hours Saturday Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPCK) employees, service personnel and corporate teams rode spin bikes to raise funds and awareness for charities focusing on housing homeless veterans in Canada and the U.S.
Edmonton
-
Police looking for person on bike after suspicious fire in southwest Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed a multi-unit building and damaged several townhomes earlier this week.
-
Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
-
2 charged, handgun seized after shooting at Red Deer shelter
Two people have been charged after a daylight shooting in Red Deer earlier this week.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces $12M to renew seasonal pedestrian-only streets over 3 years
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
-
Man charged after 3 injured in knife attack at Montreal-area mosque
Three men were injured after trying to subdue a man armed with a knife during afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque Friday afternoon.
-
Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River
Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.
Ottawa
-
Here's what the future holds for the Canadian Tire Centre
A potential move to LeBreton Flats for the Ottawa Senators is still years away, but questions and concerns are already being raised about what to do with the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Taste of Wellington 2024 wrapping up summer in Ottawa
The Taste of Wellington 2024 wraps up Saturday in Ottawa.
-
Body found on Ottawa River: OPP
A body has been found in the vicinity where a woman went missing on the Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont. while kayaking Tuesday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
London
-
Motorcyclist dead following Friday’s south end collision
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
-
London police investigating suspicious death at homeless encampment
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
-
Police searching for missing 41-year-old man
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Barrie
-
Skateboarders celebrate Skate Park’s 25th anniversary in Barrie
The Barrie Skateboard Association (BSA) hosted a unique competition at the City's Skate Park on Saturday to celebrate its 25th anniversary, which showcased the park's importance and the growth of skateboarding in the region.
-
Cocaine, weapons seized in Central Ontario drug bust
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
-
One injured after e-bike crash in Orillia
One person is in hospital after an e-bike crash in Orillia on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
-
Kids are inhaling 'Galaxy Gas' to get high. Here’s what parents should know
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
-
The small-town Ontario woman caught in Harrods sexual assault 'coverup'
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge firefighters looking to fill boots for muscular dystrophy
The Cambridge Professional Fire Fighters’ Association held their annual Muscular Dystrophy Boot Drive on Saturday.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener, Ont.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg Freedom Museum celebrates kickoff to milestone 50th anniversary
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is celebrating a year of festivities in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2025.
-
St. Clair College golf teams succeed in Welland
The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.
-
Olympian among alumni back at Sandwich Secondary for 55th anniversary
A LaSalle high school is celebrating its emerald anniversary this weekend, with everyone who has ever walked its halls invited to return.
Winnipeg
-
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
-
Parade of dogs delight residents at Riverview Health Centre
A herd of dogs paid visit to patients and residents at Riverview Health Centre during an annual event that lifts spirits and wags tails.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Regina
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighborhood.
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
RCMP investigating after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man’s body was found on Sweetgrass First Nation.
-
Saskatoon Track N' Trail celebrates 50 years
Motors were roaring, and tires were spinning as Saskatoon's biggest names in motocross gathered together for the 50-year anniversary of the club's founding on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
-
Every bit counts: Volunteers clean up shoreline trash in Stanley Park
Volunteers and staff members gathered along Vancouver’s Stanley Park Seawall Saturday to pick up litter as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day.
-
Vancouver heritage home suffers 'extensive damage' in fire
A heritage home in Vancouver suffered "extensive damage" in a fire that broke out late Saturday morning, according to firefighters.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP
A man who was found dead behind a curling rink in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed.
-
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
'Resources from across the province' helping search for missing B.C. 6-year-old: RCMP
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.