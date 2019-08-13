

CTV Atlantic





A homicide victim whose remains were found near Fredericton has been identified as a 19-year-old man who was reported missing.

The RCMP say information from the public led them to find the human remains in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., on Saturday.

Police said Monday that they believed the man was a homicide victim, but they were still working to identify him.

An autopsy confirmed the remains are those of Corey Daniel Sisson, who was last seen alive on July 29 on Fredericton’s northside.

Sisson was reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on July 30.

Police say Sisson's death is considered an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP.