Missing N.S. teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

An Amber Alert issued by Cape Breton Regional Police on Friday has been cancelled, as the missing youth was located safe early Saturday morning says police.

An alert was first launched around 6:40 p.m., stating it was believed the youth had been travelling in Nova Scotia with his 42-year-old mother.

Around 9:30 p.m., police issued an update saying the vehicle had been located abandoned alongside Highway 104 in East Mountain, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued an update via social media early Saturday morning saying the teen has been found.

Police have not released any further details in relation to the incident.