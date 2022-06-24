Missing N.S. teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
Missing N.S. teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by Cape Breton Regional Police on Friday has been cancelled, as the missing youth was located safe early Saturday morning says police.
An alert was first launched around 6:40 p.m., stating it was believed the youth had been travelling in Nova Scotia with his 42-year-old mother.
Around 9:30 p.m., police issued an update saying the vehicle had been located abandoned alongside Highway 104 in East Mountain, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP issued an update via social media early Saturday morning saying the teen has been found.
Police have not released any further details in relation to the incident.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
A gunman opened fire in Oslo's night-life district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital's annual Pride festival.
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?
They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them, firing up debate about whether the court's Conservative justices are being faithful and consistent to history and the Constitution – or citing them to justify political preferences.
Abortion is legal in Canada -- but is it accessible? Experts weigh in
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after U.S. Supreme Court justices overturned the Roe v. Wade case on Friday, allowing states to ban abortions.
Roe v. Wade: These U.S. states are likely to ban abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, 26 states are likely to ban abortions; 13 of which are expected to enact bans against the medical procedure immediately.
Russia pushes to block 2nd city in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces were trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine, the region's governor said Saturday, after a relentless assault on a neighboring city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawing after weeks of intense fighting.
Man arrested after four people violently attacked by his dog in Toronto: police
A suspect has been arrested after he and his 100-pound dog allegedly attacked four people overnight, Toronto police say.
Toronto
-
Office workers are returning to Toronto but foot traffic on Mondays and Fridays hasn’t bounced back. Will it ever?
More people are commuting to offices downtown than at any point since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but the recovery hasn’t been equal across the board, with both GO Transit and the TTC reporting fluctuations in ridership as many workers choose to work from home at the beginning and end of each week.
-
'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death
Every Monday, Mark Powell drives to the Burlington, Ont., pork plant where his wife died to give water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
-
Man arrested after four people violently attacked by his dog in Toronto: police
A suspect has been arrested after he and his 100-pound dog allegedly attacked four people overnight, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Sentence appeals granted in 3 Alberta multiple murder cases
Four convicted multiple murderers in Alberta will be offered the chance to plead their cases to a parole board much earlier after series of appeal decisions on Friday.
-
Past, present and future: Copping says abortion rules won't change in Alberta
After a decision that has sent shockwaves throughout the world about a woman's right to choose, Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping says there won't be any change here despite what happens south of the border.
-
A new seed library encourages Calgarians to grow their own food
The Calgary Seed Library is tackling issues surrounding food security and sustainability with its weekly seed exchange.
Montreal
-
Anger, political pushback in Quebec after Legault says cultures are 'not on the same level'
Those who know the debate most intimately said there's little nuance to be found in Quebec Premier Legault's arguments about Quebec's immigration model. 'Every time it's as painful as it is the first time,' said a spokesperson for a Sikh group.
-
'She was full of life': family to hold memorial for Montreal teen Adalya Dorvil
Friends and family of a 17-year-old girl who died in what police are calling an accident on the shore in LaSalle will gather Saturday to remember the Montreal teen who her mother said was 'was full of life.'
-
Sky to light up as fireworks festival returns to Montreal
To the frustration of those trying to get across the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and the delight of almost everyone else in the city, the Loto-Quebec International Fireworks Competition returns to Quebec starting Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
Edmonton Garrison hosts first Pride march at Canadian Forces base
Canadian Forces history was made in Edmonton Friday as soldiers, family, and friends marched together in the first Pride parade at a military base.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH: Puppy escapes bald eagle after getting snatched from B.C. backyard
A doorbell camera captured the moment a puppy was scooped up by a bald eagle from a B.C. backyard. The dog returned moments later after escaping the bird's talons.
-
Ottawa parents demand answers after boy, 11, not dropped off by school bus
An Ottawa family is demanding answers after their son went missing for five hours following his pickup from school on Monday.
-
Toronto Police pitch licence plate scanners as a way to close parking ticket 'loophole'
The Toronto Police Service are eyeing ways to add more technology to the city’s parking system in a way that could give drivers more options to avoid tickets — and close what one self-styled parking vigilante calls a “loophole.”
London
-
Woodstock Police Service introduces newest police dog
The Woodstock Police Service (WPS) is welcoming its newest four-legged officer to the force.
-
'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death
Every Monday, Mark Powell drives to the Burlington, Ont., pork plant where his wife died to give water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
-
Gas prices reach tipping point — curbing summer road trips
Gas prices are changing summer travel plans across the region. A survey conducted for CAA South Central Ontario found 64 per cent of drivers planning a road trip this summer responded that current gas prices will impact their choices.
Winnipeg
-
Five Winnipeg students involved in 'pepper spray' incident while riding bus to school
A group of students from a school in Winnipeg's River Park South neighbourhood were involved in a 'pepper spray incident' while riding to school on a Winnipeg Transit bus, says a local school division.
-
'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video
An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn officers will soon start issuing $110 fines for expired licence plates
Ottawa police are reminding drivers to renew their vehicle licence plate, saying officers will soon begin issuing $110 fines for expired plates.
-
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
-
Ottawa distress centre seeing increase in calls about finances, inflation
The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region has seen an increase in calls about financial stress in the last year, as inflation reaches levels not seen in decades.
Saskatoon
-
Accused in Saskatoon child abuse trial says she hadn't tied door with rope before
A woman at the centre of a child abuse case took the stand in her own trial. She told court why her nephews were found in an empty room, locked shut with rope.
-
'I thought there was gold and a skull': What a Sask town found in a century-old time capsule
In the town of Kerrobert Sask., with a population of just under 1000 people, a community came out for an event a century in the making.
-
Parents believe deceased son may have been sexually assaulted at Sask. group home
Naomi and Al Hawkins say they were in “shock” and “alarmed” when they heard that the man who took care of their son at a group home in Hepburn, Sask. was facing several sexual assault charges.
Vancouver
-
Former CFL player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder won't be eligible for parole for 14 years
A former professional football player who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.
-
Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police say
Mounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.
-
New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the world
A recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.
Regina
-
'A powerful, photogenic storm': More than 20 tornado warnings issued during stormy Saskatchewan night
Saskatchewan's skies lived up to its moniker Thursday night, creating some picturesque storm clouds.
-
'A key area of risk': Inflationary costs a factor in Regina Public Schools projected $2.5M deficit
The Regina Board of Education is projecting a $2.5 million deficit for the 2022-23 school year, with rising costs neutralizing funding increases.
-
Regina city councillor responds to backlash surrounding comments on homelessness
A comment made by Coun. Terina Shaw about homelessness continues to stir controversy, with First Nations organizations calling on the city to take disciplinary action.
Vancouver Island
-
New college course teaches TV and film production skills to Indigenous students on Vancouver Island
Eight students are the first to graduate from a new Vancouver Island program that helps give Indigenous students the skills they need to enter the booming film and TV industry.
-
Boy, 17, in critical condition after crash at Saanich crosswalk
Saanich police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking at a crosswalk on Thursday evening.
-
IIO investigating death of man who was held in Campbell River RCMP custody
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered medical distress while in RCMP custody in Campbell River, B.C., and later died.