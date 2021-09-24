HALIFAX -- The 70-year-old Quispamsis, N.B. boater reported missing last week has been located deceased.

The RCMP say criminality is not believed to be a factor and an autoposy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

On Sept. 23, police received a report of a man who had fallen overboard from a boat on the St. John River, near Long Reach, N.B.

"The RCMP extends its condolences to the man's family and friends," reads the release.