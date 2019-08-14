Featured
Moncton cathedral recognized for historical significance to Acadians
Built between 1939 and 1940, Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Moncton is seen as a symbol of Acadian achievement and resilience. (Google Maps)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:23PM ADT
MONCTON, N.B. -- The historical significance of the Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral in Moncton is being recognized as part of National Acadian Day celebrations.
Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, a Moncton MP, will unveil a plaque at the cathedral during a ceremony Thursday morning.
Built between 1939 and 1940, the cathedral is seen as a symbol of Acadian achievement and resilience.
The construction was supported by Acadians in the Maritimes, Quebec, Louisiana and New England.
The property includes an exterior sculpture of the Virgin Mary, patron saint of the Acadians.