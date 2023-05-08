Moncton homeless encampments, debris cleaned up by city
The City of Moncton dismantled a handful of homeless encampments Monday morning with the assistance of the RCMP.
The fire prevention division of the Moncton Fire Department, bylaw enforcement officers and members of the Codiac Regional RCMP all responded to a marshy area near the Gunningsville Bridge around 8 a.m.
The area is owned by the city and has a trail system which is used frequently by pedestrians and cyclists.
Moncton Fire Department Deputy Chief Charles LeBlanc said some of the encampments were old and were no longer in use, but five to six people were staying at other sites when officers arrived.
"There's a number of encampments or debris left behind. So over the last few weeks there was a couple of encampments here as well. We notified all those persons that were here between seven and ten days ago that they would eventually have to move," said LeBlanc.
Heavy machinery was used to move large piles of garbage into a dump truck.
Empty food and beverage containers, bags, bicycle parts, blankets and sleeping bags were strewn across the area near the Petitcodiac River.
LeBlanc said the operation went smoothly and no arrests were made.
"All the people that are here that we've dealt with, starting back when they were given notice, were given the opportunity and all the different options where they potentially can go within our city and all the services that are offered," said LeBlanc.
Homeless advocate Trevor Goodwin believes the operation was a necessary move by the city from their standpoint.
"They're responsible to answer to citizens requests and if citizens are calling making complaints of individuals that are accumulating large amounts of belongings and garbage on public property or on spaces that are impeding the community's enjoyment of outdoor area, then of course the city has to respond. They can't sit there and do nothing," said Goodwin.
The senior director of outreach services for the YMCA of Greater Moncton was glad to hear the people living along the riverfront were given advance warning on the operation.
"I think they went about it in the best possible way, but ultimately I'd like to see a situation where individuals don't need to be enforced to leave a space they identify as home," said Goodwin.
Both Goodwin and LeBlanc said many members of the city's vulnerable population leave shelters when the weather gets warmer.
Goodwin states many don't access to shelters at all.Some enjoy the freedom of being able to come and go as they please, while others don't want to be in a room with 50 or 60 people.
"Some folks have had trauma. They've been physical or sexually assaulted in shelters. They've been robbed or they just feel the freedom," said Goodwin. "When you're in a shelter you're limited to the amount of belongings you can have."
LeBlanc said other operations similar to Monday's are in the works in the next few weeks.
"They would all be on city property again so we have a couple more operations coming up," said LeBlanc.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Beluga whale, bottlenose dolphin die at Marineland
A beluga whale and bottlenose dolphin have died at Marineland, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Monday.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Calgary
-
Calgary opens centre at Stampede Park for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
'Hall of shame in terms of communication': Inglewood businesses in limbo awaiting water-main construction
Some businesses in Inglewood say a lack of communication from city hall is hampering their business plans for the summer.
Montreal
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Guy exit on Ville Marie Expressway soon to be closed for entire summer
The Guy exit on the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed beginning Saturday and will last the entire summer, likely adding to motorists' frustration as road construction season heats up. The closure takes effect Sat. May 13, on Route 136 east toward downtown Montreal and will only reopen in Fall 2023.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
Shelter-in-place order issued for Sunchild, O'Chiese First Nations
Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations were told to take shelter Monday afternoon because of a group of armed and dangerous people in the area.
-
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
London
-
Possible shooting in east London
London police are hoping the public may be able to provide some answers about a possible shooting in the city’s east end.
-
'Everybody had to get out in a hurry': Tenants flee after mini-van strikes house, severing gas line
No-one was hurt after a mini-van slammed into a house in Woodstock Monday morning, rupturing a gas line, and forcing residents out of their beds to safety.
-
Third suspect arrested after shooting downtown London, Ont.
A third person who was wanted by London police in connection to a shooting downtown last month has been arrested after turning himself in.
Winnipeg
-
Family's car set on fire while they were sleeping, Manitoba RCMP says
A rural Manitoba family was woken up in the middle of the night to find their car was completely engulfed in flames in what RCMP believe is a random case of arson.
-
Manitoba sending equipment, crew members to help with Alberta wildfires
As more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta, Manitoba is sending equipment and an air attack officer to help with the situation.
-
Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead following a collision with a school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
Saskatoon
-
Fire breaks out at Saskatoon metal recycling business
Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning.
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Sask. girl charged in death of 50-year-old man
A girl under 16-years-old is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials set to announce update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide
British Columbia’s government is set to outline its plan to address ongoing safety threats posed by flooding and wildfires across the province.
-
'No one is above the rules': Forensic investigation of BC Housing released
The B.C. government says a forensic investigation of the Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in the province has found "mismanagement related to a conflict of interest," but "found no evidence of public funds being disbursed outside of their intended purpose."
-
83-year-old pedestrian dies after motorcycle collision: Coquitlam RCMP
An 83-year-old man has died after being hit by a motorcycle Sunday morning, Coquitlam RCMP say.
Regina
-
Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder
Regina police are asking for the public's help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
Vancouver Island
-
Australian transportation safety report details B.C. air tanker crash that injured pilots
A British Columbia aviation company says it is making changes to its airborne firefighting operations after the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau released a preliminary report into a firebomber crash that injured two pilots earlier this year.
-
$2B Vic West housing development moving forward
Eight hectares of unused industrial land in Victoria’s Vic West neighbourhood is ready to be transformed into 1,900 units of housing.
-
Uber 'Rent' coming to Victoria
Ride-hailing giant Uber is still not available in Victoria, but the company's "Uber Rent" service has arrived in B.C.'s capital.