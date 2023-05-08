Moncton homeless encampments, debris cleaned up by city

MONCTON -

The City of Moncton dismantled a handful of homeless encampments Monday morning with the assistance of the RCMP.

The fire prevention division of the Moncton Fire Department, bylaw enforcement officers and members of the Codiac Regional RCMP all responded to a marshy area near the Gunningsville Bridge around 8 a.m.

The area is owned by the city and has a trail system which is used frequently by pedestrians and cyclists.

Moncton Fire Department Deputy Chief Charles LeBlanc said some of the encampments were old and were no longer in use, but five to six people were staying at other sites when officers arrived.

"There's a number of encampments or debris left behind. So over the last few weeks there was a couple of encampments here as well. We notified all those persons that were here between seven and ten days ago that they would eventually have to move," said LeBlanc.

Heavy machinery was used to move large piles of garbage into a dump truck.

Empty food and beverage containers, bags, bicycle parts, blankets and sleeping bags were strewn across the area near the Petitcodiac River.

LeBlanc said the operation went smoothly and no arrests were made.

"All the people that are here that we've dealt with, starting back when they were given notice, were given the opportunity and all the different options where they potentially can go within our city and all the services that are offered," said LeBlanc.

Homeless advocate Trevor Goodwin believes the operation was a necessary move by the city from their standpoint.

"They're responsible to answer to citizens requests and if citizens are calling making complaints of individuals that are accumulating large amounts of belongings and garbage on public property or on spaces that are impeding the community's enjoyment of outdoor area, then of course the city has to respond. They can't sit there and do nothing," said Goodwin.

The senior director of outreach services for the YMCA of Greater Moncton was glad to hear the people living along the riverfront were given advance warning on the operation.

"I think they went about it in the best possible way, but ultimately I'd like to see a situation where individuals don't need to be enforced to leave a space they identify as home," said Goodwin.

Both Goodwin and LeBlanc said many members of the city's vulnerable population leave shelters when the weather gets warmer.

Goodwin states many don't access to shelters at all.Some enjoy the freedom of being able to come and go as they please, while others don't want to be in a room with 50 or 60 people.

"Some folks have had trauma. They've been physical or sexually assaulted in shelters. They've been robbed or they just feel the freedom," said Goodwin. "When you're in a shelter you're limited to the amount of belongings you can have."

LeBlanc said other operations similar to Monday's are in the works in the next few weeks.

"They would all be on city property again so we have a couple more operations coming up," said LeBlanc.

