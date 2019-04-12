Featured
Moncton man arrested for impaired driving after crash sends two to hospital
Police and emergency crews respond to a collision on Ensley Drive on April 10, 2019. (Submitted/Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 11:22AM ADT
A man has been arrested for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital in Moncton.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Ensley Drive around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped and ended up in a ditch.
Officers arrested a 25-year-old Moncton man for impaired driving at the scene.
He was taken to hospital, along with his 43-year-old female passenger.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on charges at this time.