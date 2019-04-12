

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Ensley Drive around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped and ended up in a ditch.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old Moncton man for impaired driving at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, along with his 43-year-old female passenger.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on charges at this time.