HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man from Moncton has been arrested and charged after firearms and drugs were seized from a Moncton motel room.

Codiac Regional RCMP say at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Thriftlodge Motel on Mountain Road. A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police then searched one of the motel rooms and located two loaded shotguns and a loaded handgun, a quantity of cocaine, scales, and cash.

26-year-old Nathaniel Bourque of Moncton has been charged with careless use of a firearm, as well as theft under $5,000 in connection with an outstanding warrant on an unrelated matter.

Bourque has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on May 25.