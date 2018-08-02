Featured
Moncton man dies after dune buggy crashes into culvert
Police and emergency crews respond to a fatal dune buggy crash in Lutes Mountain, N.B. on Aug. 2, 2018. (Submitted: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 1:06PM ADT
One man is dead and another is in hospital after a dune buggy crashed into a culvert in Lutes Mountain, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the scene near Briggs Cross Road shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday.
Police say it appears the dune buggy hit a bump and then crashed into a deep culvert, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.
The driver – a 50-year-old Moncton man – died at the scene.
The passenger – a 27-year-old man from Turtle Creek – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.