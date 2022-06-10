Moncton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for possessing child pornography

A 43-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

The RCMP says it started investigating in February 2020 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Westbrook Circle in Moncton on March 16, 2021 and seized several electronic devices. They arrested a 42-year-old man at the scene and he was later released on conditions.

Philip Matthew Francis appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with possession of child pornography on March 31. Police say he pleaded guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, Francis was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison, followed by a 25-year prohibition order upon release.

"Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of 25 years," said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release.

Francis will remain on the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.