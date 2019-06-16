

CTV Atlantic





Hundreds of people gathered along the Moncton Waterfront on Sunday to remember three fallen heroes taken from their children far too soon.

The annual Three Fathers Memorial Walk/Run event was started in memory of RCMP constables Doug Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan, who were killed in the line of duty by a gunman on June 4th, 2014.

“We get to come together and remember the three who can’t be with us anymore, and be proud of them and remember them,” says Cst. Christy Elliott of the Codiac RCMP.

Participants could choose between a 3 km, 5 km, or 10 km distance. But regardless of the distance, runners all came for the same reason, in memory of three fathers who served their community and were taken far too soon.

“I think it’s really important to honour these heroes,” says runner Michel Dupuis.

“It hasn’t wavered, every year these people continue to come and it speaks volumes about the type of people that live here, and their commitment to first responders,” says Cst. Elliott.

Among the participants were the widows of the late constables, on a bittersweet Father’s day that they hold close to their hearts.

“This run is important to my family because my husband was Dave Ross, and so it’s a way for my two boys to come and remember their dad, and honour their dad,” adds Rachael Ross.

“My husband was a runner, so I think me and my family coming out and participating in an event like this, that’s a running event, I think it’s very meaningful,” says Nadine Larche, widow of Doug Larche. “It’s a hard day, but seeing all the love and support from the community really strengthens me.

Those who knew the fallen officers best, say this event is a perfect way to remember them.

“I would love Dave to be remembered as a guy who had a contagious laugh. When he laughed, you just felt warm to your heart,” said Rachael Ross.

Runners say Sunday was the perfect day to show their support for the fallen officers, the community as a whole, and to spend some time with dad.

“It’s family participation, it’s a great activity, and I think it’s getting people to go out more with their kids and there’s no competition, so it’s kind of nice for that too,” says runner Denise Kenny.

Money raised by the event goes towards providing $1000 dollar scholarships for 18 high school students from the six area high schools served by the Codiac RCMP.

“It’s amazing to see how many people really support the community and the RCMP, and really shows how people come together as family,” says runner Marissa Simard.

Proving that Constables Gevaudan, Larche and Ross are still serving their community, and being remembered fondly on a day reserved for fathers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.