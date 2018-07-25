

Moncton city council has given the green light to a controversial facelift for Parc du Sommet that will see seventeen trees cut down.

The plan is meant to alleviate the concerns of some Monctonians who think the park is being overrun by prostitution, drug use, and other illegal activity.

“It is a public space after all and we want everyone to enjoy the park,” said city of Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle Leblanc.

Three councillors voted against the motion and some members of the public also disagree with the decision.

“Prostitution and drugs has existed since the beginning of the world, so it's not going to change anything,” said resident Alessandro Emme.

There's also been criticism online, some of which included inaccurate information said city of Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle Leblanc.

“Nobody likes to see trees come down, but I think part of the misinformation that was circulating was that these trees were 100 years old, when that wasn't the case. The park was only built in 1995-1996.”

But in the fall, more than a dozen trees and berms will be removed in an effort to remove shaded areas and hopefully reduce crime.

The safety concerns are the greatest for those who use the daycare inside the park. Children have come across drug needles lying on the ground.

The cost to remove these trees and redesign Parc du Sommet is going to come in at around $180,000.

And although the trees will be removed, it isn’t a total loss.

“We are replanting more trees and more shrubs, so I think once people see the end result they will be pleased with what the park and the space is going to be able to offer,” said Leblanc.

Some say the city isn't getting to the root of the issue...

“If you want to take down the trees then take down the trees, but that won't solve the problem for sure,” said Emme.

Unless plans change in the final summer council meeting in August, renovations will begin in September.

It only took council about 90 minutes on Monday to decide that these plans will move forward to redesign and remove the trees. However since that decision, there's been mixed reaction from the public. Some say it will prevent a lot of crime, while others say it's not going to make a difference.

