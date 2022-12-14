Moncton priest says city, province must 'demonstrate leadership' as church shelter is set to close

Carpets line the floor of St. George’s Anglican church in Moncton, N.B., where nearly 80 people experiencing homelessness warm up for a few hours each night.

There are blankets and an urn of hot coffee, and a nativity scene lights up one end of the room.

Temperatures of -20C last winter prompted the idea to create the warming shelter, says Father Chris VanBuskirk, the church’s rector.

“There was no plan to house the overflow of homeless folks. So we were asked if we could do something,” said VanBuskirk in a recent interview with CTV News.

As temperatures dipped this fall, the church stepped up again.

The church has been operating the emergency overnight warming shelter since Nov. 20. But come Dec. 19, VanBuskirk says it will have to close.

“Ironically, ceasing that part of our operation may be necessary for the province and city to demonstrate leadership,” VanBuskirk said, in a statement explaining the decision.

“I’m frustrated. I’m really concerned,” he told CTV News.

The city has said some warming tents will be ready for the 19th, but VanBuskirk says that’s not a long-term solution.

“Again, it's another Band-Aid on top of a Band-Aid.”

Outreach workers in Moncton say the city has 556 people living on the streets without a shelter bed.

The city said, two weeks ago, that it would open an emergency warming shelter at the Moncton Lions Community Centre on St. George Street.

There will be between 80 and 100 beds at the shelter, depending on how many are allowed in the building.

Deputy Mayor Bryan Butler said in November that the province would run it.

VanBuskirk says he’s met with the province’s Department of Social Development, and the city is working on a longer-term solution.

“Hopefully, the intention is things will be more permanent in the new year,” VanBuskirk says.