HALIFAX -- RCMP in Moncton are continuing their search for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Abdulgadir Nur was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 15, around the Paul Street area in Dieppe, N.B. He was reported missing to police that same day.

Police believe Nur may have been walking on the Humphrey's Brook walking trail between Mill Road and Harrisville Boulevard in Moncton around 12 p.m. on April 15. An RCMP drone has been assisting with a search of the area.

"His family and police are concerned for his wellbeing and want to make sure that he is safe," said S/Sgt. Dave MacDonnell with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "We are asking anyone who lives around the Mill Road area to check their property and report anything unusual to police."

Police describe Nur as a medium build man, five-foot-three inches tall, approximately 185 pounds, with short white hair, a white bear, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, beige pants and dark coloured sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abdulgadir Nur is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.