Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe releasing updated Newcomer Guide
Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe, N.B., will release an updated Newcomer Guide, which is designed to help newcomers and international students.
The resource offers access to telephone numbers and information on settlement agencies, housing, money, health, safety and education, according to a news release from Immigration Greater Moncton.
The guide also includes information about how to travel in the area, and can be found on the Greater Moncton website.
“Our region has seen record immigration in the past two years,” says Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold in a news release. “Newcomers have been, and continue to be, a vital part of Greater Moncton’s growth story and it is important to continue prioritizing their integration and belonging in our community.”
The city says the Greater Moncton area is “particularly successful” at attracting francophone immigrants.
“Our region attracted 67 per cent of all French-speaking permanent resident admissions to the province in 2021,” says Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre. “The Newcomer Guide is offered in both official languages, a testament to our unique positioning allowing us to attract francophone newcomers.”
People and families are also staying in the region for long-term periods, the city says.
Immigrant retention rates have been improving, relative to the national average, according to Riverview Mayor Andrew J. LeBlanc.
“This speaks to our quality of life, strong programming, opportunities for work and play, and ability to integrate newcomers into the social fabric,” he says.
