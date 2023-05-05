Moncton’s Capitol Theatre pays homage to its rich history with new exhibit

The Capitol Theatre in Moncton, N.B., unveiled a retrospective exhibit Thursday morning as part of the theatre's 100th anniversary celebrations.

About a dozen installations can now be found throughout the landmark building’s public spaces to mark pivotal moments in the history of the Capitol, like the tragic fire of 1926 and the major restoration project of 1992.

LASTING LEGACY

Kim Rayworth, the theatre’s managing director, said they wanted to have a legacy for the community following the many year-long centennial celebrations and the exhibit is a great way to deepen the community’s attachment to the Capitol.

“Memories fade, so we really wanted something that would last beyond this 100th anniversary season,” said Rayworth.

Rayworth said the Capitol has always been a large part of the community, even during the Depression years.

“This really was a place that no matter how hard times were, and how little household incomes people had, we found in our research that they still made their way here to the theatre,” said Rayworth.

“It’s incredible to me that we’ve operated nearly continuously for 100 years.”

Kim Rayworth, Capitol Theatre's managing director, says its incredible the venue has operated nearly continuously for 100 years. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

During Thursday’s announcement, Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold said the city has always been proud of its long-standing partnership with the Capitol Theatre and called it the jewel of the downtown.

“Since reverting back to a performance space more than 25 years ago, the theatre has been a huge part of the revitalization of our downtown and has been a vital ingredient to the renaissance that we are seeing now,” said Arnold.

HISTORICAL VENUE

The Capitol first opened in October 1922 as a movie theatre with a limited stage area and a capacity of 1,500.

The theatre and the adjoining building were heavily destroyed by fire four years later that took the life of a city firefighter.

Both buildings were rebuilt in a little over six months.

A new a retrospective exhibit on display at Moncton's Capitol Theatre. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

The new Capitol was rebuilt to allow live performances, but those shows became rare by the 1940s.

It became a full-time movie theatre once again until the early 1990s.

The City of Moncton then purchased it with the goal of making it a live performance theatre.

A new a retrospective exhibit on display at Moncton's Capitol Theatre. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Rayworth said she thought the building could have been torn down.

“Thank goodness the municipalities of the day, the elected officials, the city staff, they said, ‘No, we’re going to save that building, we’re going to refurbish it,’” said Rayworth.

The exhibit will stay in place for at least 10 years and will be free of charge for anyone who wants to pop into the main street building, have a look for themselves and go back in time.

Contents of a time capsule to be buried in the basement were also revealed.

Items tucked away for the future included, photos of performers, paper tickets, seating maps and an N95 face mask.

