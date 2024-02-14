Moncton student receives gift of inspiration from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment

A day after people from across the country heard about her story, Hanadi Faiel got a gift from Canada’s largest sports company.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment sent the 12-year-old ball hockey star a jersey, t-shirt, toque and ‘The Hockey Sweater’ – a book about inclusion in the sport.

The Grade 7 student from Beaverbrook School in Moncton was surprised and humbled by the package.

“Thank you so much for this. Thank you so much. I’m so happy for this. Thank you for the nice book,” said Hanadi.

Originally from Sudan, Hanadi and her family moved from Egypt to Moncton last year. After watching her brother’s games at a youth club, Hanadi decided she wanted to play ball hockey, even though some discouraged her from doing so.

She joined Krista Richard’s after school Community Sports Program and won top scorer for girls.

The gifts came on behalf of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment after one of Richard’s friends, who works for the company, saw the original story Tuesday evening.

Richard says friends and former students from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and the Maritimes were inspired by Hanadi’s story.

“They were all so proud of her for playing and trying a new sport, but to have the courage to go in front of the camera and talk. They were all amazed and they loved her smile,” said Richard.

The retired physical education teacher has also been moved by Hanadi’s story.

“The whole goal of my program, she could be the poster child for it. About inclusion, about trying a new sport, about being on a team, to have that confidence and if I could put her on a poster that would be my poster in every gym,” said Richard.

Over 50 per cent of the students at Beaverbrook are newcomers representing 22 different countries.

School counsellor Amber Lewis said the school is well equipped to welcome new students from other parts of the world because they already have a vast array of students who can speak two or more languages.

“It gives them an opportunity to converse in their first language usually with at least one or two different students in our school,” said Lewis.

Many of those newcomers participate in Richard’s program.

“They’re having an opportunity to learn maybe new sports. To play while learning English and, in addition to that, they I think feel like they’re part of a bigger group,” said Lewis.

Hanadi’s teachers said she was beaming the whole day after her story was aired on CTV News.

“I come to school, everyone say, ‘Good job Hanadi.’ I say, ‘For what?’ Everyone say, ‘You play hockey. You did a good job. I watched your video.’ I said ‘Thank you.’”

