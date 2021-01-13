HALIFAX -- A woman from Moncton, N.B., is facing several charges related to drugs and weapons following a search of an apartment building in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment building on Kingsmere Court on Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they found drugs inside the residence where they also arrested a 21-year-old woman.

Later that evening, police conducted a search warrant at the residence resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, cannabis, and hashish.

According to police, a prohibited firearm, a conducted energy weapon, various drug paraphernalia, and an amount of cash were also seized during the search.

Emma Gilker, 21, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by tele-remand on Tuesday facing multiple charges, including:

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of methylenedioxyamphetamine (ecstasy) for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a prohibited firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Gilker was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP is reminding anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.