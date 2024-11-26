Monthly social programs payment available for pick up during postal strike: P.E.I. government

ATLANTIC
    Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The P.E.I. government says Islanders who receive a monthly social programs payment by mail can now pick up their cheques from their local social programs office.

    That includes cheques for social assistance, AccessAbility Supports, Child Care Subsidy, At-Home Caregiver Benefit and Seniors Independence Initiative.

    The province says the plan is in place due to the Canada Post strike to ensure payments can be received in a timely matter.

    Cheques can be picked up at local social programs offices in Charlottetown, Summerside, O'Leary, Montague, and Souris starting Friday -- even if the strike ends before then.

