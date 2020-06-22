HALIFAX -- A father and son from New Brunswick pulled a young moose to safety last week after the animal became stuck in some deep mud.

Shawn Matheson told CTV News he came across the trapped animal while walking with his girlfriend near St. Stephen, N.B., Wednesday evening.

Matheson believes the moose had been stuck in the mud for several days.

He tried to dig the mud-covered animal out, but all he had was a paddle, and his attempts were unsuccessful.

Matheson returned to the area with his father the next day.

Together, Shawn and Richard Matheson used an electric winch to pull the moose -- which he believes weighed between 500 and 600 pounds -- out of the thick mud.

They gave her water to drink and she munched on some lily pads after the ordeal.

The pair stayed with the moose for about three hours before she finally got up and wandered into the woods.