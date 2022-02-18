Mooseheads and Thunderbirds return to action with limited seat capacity, health restrictions

The Halifax Mooseheads played their last four games on the road. Those with the team say they are excited to get back on home ice and welcome some fans into the rink.

“It’s been tough,” said Mooseheads President Brian Urquhart. “We’re in the mass gathering business and I’m not sure if there’s a worse business to be in, quite frankly in a pandemic. It’s been a challenge but it feels like tonight is a big step to getting back to normalcy.”

The Mooseheads host the St. John Seadogs at the Scotiabank Centre Friday night in their first home game in more than two-months.

Now that Nova Scotia has entered Phase 1 of its three-phase reopening plan, it allows teams like the Mooseheads to get back to playing at home.

There are still public health protocols in place at the Scotiabank Centre for all events, including capacity limits and showing proof of vaccine with your ticket.

“We’re starting at about 3,000 (capacity) and gradually working our way through, as capacity increases through to April when we expect to be back at full capacity,” said Suzanne Fougere, executive vice president of strategy and business development with Events East.

New masking protocols means fans inside the arena will have to keep their masks on while in their seats.

“Food and beverages will not be served in the stands right now,” said Fougere. “We have dedicated areas where fans can go and be seated, kind of like restaurant style, where you can safely eat and drink and then return to your seat and watch the event or concert.”

Public health restrictions forced the Halifax Thunderbirds to play their last two home games in Hamilton, Ont. They say they are also are eager to get back on their home turf, regardless of the capacity limits.

“Three-thousand (fans) is better than zero,” said Shane Jackson, who plays forward for the Halifax Thunderbirds. “We know those 3,000 fans are going to be the best 3,000 fans in the league.”

The pandemic has been tough on teams but also the business side, as both the Mooseheads and Thunderbirds rely heavily on ticket sales to generate revenue.

“All our revenue streams are tied to ticket sales,” said Urquhart. “And when you are limited to how many fans you can have in the building, it’s a significant impact on the business.”

The Thunderbirds relocated to Halifax from Rochester, New York in 2019 and have yet to finish a regular season in their new home.

Prior to the pandemic, the lacrosse franchise was averaging 6,500 fans per game. The organization says they feel like they are on the cusp of something special and think the sport of lacrosse will soon take off.

“We’re really looking forward to that playoff push,” said Halifax Thunderbirds President and CEO John Catalano. “We haven’t had a playoff game here in Halifax yet. I can’t even imagine how the building is going to respond once we get into the playoffs.”

Both sports organizations believed they’ll be able to increase spectator capacity at their home rink to 5,000 fans by March 15, when the province expects to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plane.

Current restrictions, like masking and proof of vaccination, would remain in place during Phase 2.