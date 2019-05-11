

CTV Atlantic





While the Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL season may have ended with Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Game 6 of the Presidents Cup final, it’s still a great time to be a hockey fan in Halifax.

Before Saturday’s game, business was brisk at the Halifax Mooseheads store, as fans rushed to get last minute swag before puck drop.

“Going to the Mooseheads game this afternoon, so looking forward to that,” says Mooseheads fan Hunter Oakes.

“The Mooseheads have been beating teams left, right and centre,” adds fan Kenneth Mohr. “Taking it to game seven and some overtime games, it’s been pretty exciting,”

It’s certainly exciting for 84-year-old Ron Beard. He’s been the Mooseheads official timekeeper since the team’s first season in 1994, and has been at more Mooseheads games than maybe anyone.

“Actually this game is my 1016th Mooseheads game, and for 25 years I haven’t missed an opening day or an opening game for the season,” recalls Beard.

Beard has a Mooseheads ring from the last time the team won the Memorial Cup in 2013. The team hopes to repeat that feat this year, this time on home ice.

As the host team, the Mooseheads already have an automatic bid into the national tournament which runs from May 17-26 at the Scotiabank Centre.

“The Memorial Cup will kick off with both Rouyn-Noranda and Halifax in it, starting this Friday, and then the WHL and OHL champion yet to be determined,” says Mooseheads President Brian Urquhart. “It’s a very exciting time as the four team’s battle for the Memorial Cup Championship.”

Tickets for the event are nearly sold out, as Moose mania continues to build in Halifax.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.