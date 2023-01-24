More nasty weather headed for the Maritimes, some schools closed again Tuesday

As Maritimers either dry off or shovel out following Monday’s messy mix of weather, more snow and rain is headed for the region.

School delays and closures are in effect across all three provinces Tuesday due to a combination of road conditions, the ongoing cleanup and high winds.

All schools in Prince Edward Island are closed, all schools in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County, and the Municipality of East Hants are closed, and there are a handful of schools closed in New Brunswick.

WIND WARNINGS

A wind warning that went into effect in Kings County on Prince Edward Island Tuesday morning has ended.

Wind warnings have also ended in Cape Breton, Pictou and Antigonish counties in Nova Scotia.

The Confederation Bridge had restricted certain vehicles from crossing due to high winds and is now reopen to all traffic.

The Canso Causeway is also reopen to all traffic.

N.B., N.S. SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENTS

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for almost all of New Brunswick.

It says an intense low-pressure system will approach from the Great Lakes and make its way across the province in the evening on Thursday, bringing with it copious amounts of snow and rain.

The weather agency forecasts up to 50 centimetres of snow in parts of central and northern New Brunswick.

It says significant rainfall is possible with amounts approaching 50 millimetres over southern New Brunswick.

In Nova Scotia, a special weather statement is in effect from Digby and Yarmouth counties along the Atlantic coast up to Cape Breton and Victoria counties.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected over southwestern Nova Scotia early Thursday reaching Cape Breton by noon.

High water levels and large waves are also expected along south-facing coastlines of the Atlantic coast.

Environment Canada warns that minor coastal flooding, damage to vulnerable coastal infrastructure and beach erosion are possible.

POWER OUTAGES

Nova Scotia Power says heavy rain and trees on power lines are to blame for large outages that began overnight in the Amherst area and Parsboro areas. The latest estimate says power will be restored around 1 p.m.

In Cape Breton, around 650 customers were without electricity across the island as of 10:45 a.m Tuesday. Restoration times vary by community.

In P.E.I., there are around 1,600 Maritime Electric customers without power. The utility said Tuesday morning that crews have been out working to restore power in multiple communities.

TRAVEL

Marine Atlantic says its 12:30 p.m Tuesday departure from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., has been cancelled, as well as the 11:45 a.m. departure from Port aux Basques to North Sydney.

The ferry service says its other departures for the day may be impacted due to the marine forecast.

Bay Ferries is advising that sailings between Digby and Saint John may be cancelled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the forecasted weather conditions.

Bay Ferries says it's monitoring the conditions and will post updates online.

With files from The Canadian Press