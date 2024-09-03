ATLANTIC
    • More Nova Scotia seniors eligible for funding to help with health care, household needs

    A person holds a stress ball. (Matthias Zomer/pexels.com) A person holds a stress ball. (Matthias Zomer/pexels.com)
    More Nova Scotia seniors are now eligible for funding to help with the cost of household and health-care services.

    Eligibility expands this year to include people with a household income up to $45,100, up from the previous maximum income of $37,500.

    With the change in eligibility, the province says more than 3,500 seniors who applied last year but were over the threshold are able to get the grant this year, according to a news release from the provincial government.

    The funding is through the Seniors Care Grant program, which helps tens-of-thousands of seniors with the supports they need.

    “Getting a little help with household chores, or with the costs of home heating, can go a long way in helping to make sure that seniors can remain living in their homes and communities,” said Barbara Adams, minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, in the release.

    The program provides a grant of $750 to help cover the costs of household or health-care services. This includes:

    • physiotherapy
    • meal preparation
    • medication and grocery delivery
    • phone and internet services
    • home repairs

    The province says the grant can also be used for home heating costs, such as furnace oil, natural gas and electricity.

    Eligible Nova Scotians must be 65 years or older by March 31, 2025 and live in a home they own or rent.

    Since the program launched in 2021, more than 97,200 grants have been given out.

