

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- More relatives of Kawthar Barho were to arrive in Canada Thursday, two months after a fast-moving Halifax house fire killed her seven children and left her husband badly burned.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore and the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART Society) say in a news release issued Thursday that an additional group of family members was to arrive, although it didn't specify who, how many or where they're coming from.

The Barho family arrived in Halifax in September 2017 as Syrian refugees and without any other family members.

Shortly after a Feb. 19 fire destroyed the family's house in Spryfield, authorities were able to help some relatives come to Halifax to support Kawthar Barho, and have worked on bringing more.

Ebraheim Barho, who was placed in a medically induced coma, remains in hospital, his wife by his side.

The news release says no further information can be shared "relating to the emotional and medical condition of the family."

"Kawthar would like to thank everyone who has reached out to support her and her husband, Ebraheim, over the past two months," the HEART Society, which sponsored the family's immigration, says in the release.

"The love and generosity of Canadians has been a light in a very dark time. Kawthar continues to spend her time in the hospital by her husband's side supporting him on his long road to recovery. Kawthar is thankful to all the individuals who have worked to reunite her with her family."

Muslim community leaders have said Ebraheim Barho has undergone multiple surgeries.

More than 2,000 people attended a public funeral service at a waterfront hall, with many in tears as the children's names were read: teenager Ahmad; Rola, 12; Mohamad, 9; Ola, 8; Hala, 3; Rana, 2; and Abdullah, who was born in Canada on Nov. 9.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised about $725,000 for the family.