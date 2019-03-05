

CTV Atlantic





A father who lost seven children in a devastating house fire in Halifax two weeks ago remains in hospital, where he continues to receive treatment for severe burns.

The Hants East Assisting Refugees Team [HEART] Society says Ebraheim Barho underwent his third skin-grafting surgery on Monday.

“While he still has a long recovery ahead of him, we are cautiously optimistic as we see small improvements in his condition,” said the HEART Society in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to keep Ebraheim and Kawthar in their thoughts and prayers.”

The HEART Society brought Ebraheim and Kawthar Barho and their family to Canada from Syria in September 2017.

The Barho family first settled in Elmsdale, N.S., and lived there for over a year before moving to the Spryfield area of Halifax to be closer to support services for refugees.

A fire ripped through the couple’s home on Quartz Drive on Feb. 19. The fire claimed the lives of their seven children, ranging in age from three months to 14 years old, and left Ebraheim in critical condition.

The HEART Society has said the family missed living in Elmsdale and had intended to move back to the community. The fire happened just days before their moving date.

Officials have not released the cause of the fast-moving fire.

The tragedy, which rocked Halifax and the country, has prompted a number of fundraisers and initiatives to aid the Barho family.

More than $688,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page.