    • 18-year-old hospitalized after alleged group assault in Tremblay, N.B.

    RCMP badge. RCMP badge.
    An 18-year-old man is in hospital after an alleged group attack in Tremblay, N.B., last Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported assault at an event around 5:47 a.m. They learned a group of individuals allegedly assaulted the man.

    The man went to hospital with serious injuries and he remains in intensive care.

    "No one has come forward yet, however, we know there were approximately 200 young people at the event in Tremblay," said Sgt. Jean-Francois Dulac with the Chaleur Region RCMP in the release. "Someone knows what happened. If you have information regarding this incident, please get in touch with us."

    Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call police at 506-548-7771, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

