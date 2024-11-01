19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in

A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.

The executive council members to be sworn-in include:

Susan Holt – premier, president of the Executive Council, minister responsible for Official Languages

René Legacy – deputy premier, minister of Finance and Treasury Board, minister responsible for Energy, minister responsible for the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Rob McKee – minister of Justice, attorney general, minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services

John Dornan – minister of Health

Claire Johnson – minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Keith Chiasson – minister of Indigenous Affairs

Cindy Miles – minister of Social Development, minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation

Chuck Chiasson – minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Gilles LePage – minister of Environment and Climate Change, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

Aaron Kennedy – minister of Local Government, minister responsible for Service New Brunswick

Isabelle Thériault – minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture

Robert Gauvin – minister of Public Safety, minister responsible for la Francophonie

Alyson Townsend – minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, minister responsible for the Research and Productivity Council, minister responsible for the Regulatory Accountability and Reporting Act

John Herron – minister of Natural Resources

Pat Finnigan – minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries

Lyne Chantal Boudreau – minister responsible for Seniors, minister responsible for Women’s Equality

Jean-Claude D’Amours – minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, minister responsible for Immigration, minister responsible for Military Affairs

David Hickey – minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation

Luke Randall – minister responsible for Opportunities NB, minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business, minister responsible for NB Liquor and Cannabis NB

A news release issued on Friday morning says Francine Landry will be the first Francophone speaker of the legislative assembly, Guy Arseneault and Benoit Bourque will serve as deputy speakers, Marco LeBlanc will be the government house leader, and Jacques LeBlanc will act as government whip.

More to come…

