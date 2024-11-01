ATLANTIC
More

    • 19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in

    The newly elected New Brunswick Liberal caucus met on Oct. 24, 2024. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic) The newly elected New Brunswick Liberal caucus met on Oct. 24, 2024. (Source: Avery MacRae/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.

    The executive council members to be sworn-in include:

    • Susan Holt – premier, president of the Executive Council, minister responsible for Official Languages
    • René Legacy – deputy premier, minister of Finance and Treasury Board, minister responsible for Energy, minister responsible for the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act
    • Rob McKee – minister of Justice, attorney general, minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services
    • John Dornan – minister of Health
    • Claire Johnson – minister of Education and Early Childhood Development
    • Keith Chiasson – minister of Indigenous Affairs
    • Cindy Miles – minister of Social Development, minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation
    • Chuck Chiasson – minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
    • Gilles LePage – minister of Environment and Climate Change, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation
    • Aaron Kennedy – minister of Local Government, minister responsible for Service New Brunswick
    • Isabelle Thériault – minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture
    • Robert Gauvin – minister of Public Safety, minister responsible for la Francophonie
    • Alyson Townsend – minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, minister responsible for the Research and Productivity Council, minister responsible for the Regulatory Accountability and Reporting Act
    • John Herron – minister of Natural Resources
    • Pat Finnigan – minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries
    • Lyne Chantal Boudreau – minister responsible for Seniors, minister responsible for Women’s Equality
    • Jean-Claude D’Amours – minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, minister responsible for Immigration, minister responsible for Military Affairs
    • David Hickey – minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation
    • Luke Randall – minister responsible for Opportunities NB, minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business, minister responsible for NB Liquor and Cannabis NB

    A news release issued on Friday morning says Francine Landry will be the first Francophone speaker of the legislative assembly, Guy Arseneault and Benoit Bourque will serve as deputy speakers, Marco LeBlanc will be the government house leader, and Jacques LeBlanc will act as government whip.

    More to come…

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News