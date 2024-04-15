N.B. government drops appeal of adjudicator’s $2 million award to fired Horizon CEO

The New Brunswick government said on Monday it would no longer seek an appeal of damages and compensation awarded to former Horizon Health CEO Dr. John Dornan, who was fired nearly two year ago by Premier Blaine Higgs.

“The Province of New Brunswick and Dr. John Dornan have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution with respect to the termination of Dr. Dornan’s employment as CEO of Horizon Health Network,” said Health Minister Bruce Fitch in a written statement. “As such, the Province of New Brunswick has withdrawn its appeal, which was scheduled to be heard on April 19.”

Details about the settlement weren’t immediately available on Monday.

Dornan was removed from Horizon’s president and CEO role in July 2022 by Premier Higgs, following the death of a man inside the emergency department waiting room at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

At that time, Premier Higgs also removed Dorothy Shepherd from the role of health minister, and revoked the elected boards at Horizon and Vitalité.

Last Tuesday, a coroner’s inquest investigating the July 12, 2022 death of Darrell Mesheau resulted in three recommendations.

In February 2023, a labour adjudicator awarded Dornan $2 million in compensation and damages related to the firing, which factored in salary, pension, and health benefits. The adjudicator’s decision was upheld by a judge after the province requested a judicial review, which then led to the province filing an appeal.

Last Thursday, Dornan announced his intentions to pursue the Liberal nomination for Portland-Simonds. The party’s nomination meeting is scheduled for May 8.

