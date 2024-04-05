2 men from Shippagan, N.B., arrested for alleged drug trafficking: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP arrested two men from Shippagan after a year-long drug trafficking investigation.

According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Shippagan area in January 2023.

On March 27, 2024, police say two Shippagan locations were searched as part of the investigation and seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, Percocet, unsecured firearms, ammunition, a crossbow, various types of prescription pills, a large amount of money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police arrested an 83-year-old man and a 46-year-old man at the scene. The 83-year-old unnamed man will appear in court on Sept. 23. The 46-year-old unnamed man is scheduled to go to court at an unspecified date.

