Halifax bridge commission hopes to phase out hard-shelled MACPASS by end of year

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) is phasing out the hard-shelled MACPASS transponders for both passenger and commercial traffic in favour of the "easy-to-install" stickers.

A news release from HHB says its goal is to complete the conversion by Dec. 31.

The bridge commission first introduced the existing MACPASS transponder system more than 25 years ago.

“When we first introduced MACPASS transponders, flip phones were a hot technology, and MP3 players were on the rise,” says HHB CEO Tony Wright in the news release.

“Needless to say technology has advanced significantly in all areas, including tolling, and our users deserve the best options available.”

The sticker transponders were first provided to all new customers three years ago.

The commission says they have provided a superior experience with fewer read errors at the tollbooths. It also says they are compatible with the e-tolling options HHB is actively pursuing.

The commission says deactivated hard-shell transponders can be recycled by passing them to any bridge attendant, taking them to the MACPASS Service Centre or dropping them off at special bins at Access Nova Scotia offices in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

More information on MACPASSES can be found online.

