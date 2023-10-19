2SLGBTQI groups request to intervene in case against N.B. Policy 713

Multiple New Brunswick 2SLGBTQI groups have filed a motion to intervene in the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s case against the provincial government over changes to school policy on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Association launched its action against the province seeking to overturn a key section in Policy 713 that says students under 16 must get parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name at school.

The Association argues the policy change, which has proved controversial across the province for months, makes schools less inviting and safe for LGBTQ students.

In a press release Thursday, Egale Canada, a national group, announced it, along with Alter Acadie, Chroma NB, and Imprint Youth, had filed a motion to intervene in the case, citing their “direct interest in the case because they serve and advocate for gender diverse youth in New Brunswick and across Canada.”

The release states they seek to introduce evidence on how the Policy 713 changes affect gender diverse young people and make legal arguments as to why the changes “unreasonably or unjustifiably limit gender diverse young people’s Charter rights.”

“The evidence shows that affirming school environments are critical for the well-being of gender diverse youth, said Alex Ash, executive director of Chroma NB. “The sad reality is that not all 2SLGBTQI youth are safe to come out at home. Placing restrictions on who and when students are affirmed at school is cruel and unnecessary.”

