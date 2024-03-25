3 people arrested for multiple firearm charges in Dartmouth, N.S.

Three people are facing several firearm charges after the Canada Border Services Agency found a "portion" of a firearm in a package shipped from China to Dartmouth, N.S.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, Border Services intercepted the package on March 6 and learned the firearm portion had been smuggled in Canada.

On March 14, investigators arrested a suspect when they tried to pick up the package during a controlled delivery.

The release says investigators searched a residence related to the suspect and arrested a woman. They also found:

a loaded handgun

two crossbows

three replica firearms

brass knuckles

knives

body armour

a 3D printer

a quantity of other firearm parts

Officers searched as second Dartmouth residence and arrested a 70-year-old man on Monday. They seized a firearm, prohibited knives, and replica firearms.

Joseph Wayne Bowser, 34, is facing charges of:

trafficking in firearms

four counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition

four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

six counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

disguise with intent

smuggling

three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a court order

three counts of disobeying order of court

18 counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order

two counts of unauthorized import/export of weapons

possession of computer data that pertain to a firearm

Kyra Heather Elizabeth Cooper, 19, was charged with:

trafficking in firearms

four counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

four counts of unauthorized possession of firearm

six counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

handle firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

careless use of a firearm or weapon

two counts of unauthorized import/export of weapons

The unnamed 70-year-old man was charged with:

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

careless use of a firearm or weapon

All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

