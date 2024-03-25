ATLANTIC
    • 3 people arrested for multiple firearm charges in Dartmouth, N.S.

    A Canada Border Services Agency badge is seen in this undated file photo. A Canada Border Services Agency badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    Three people are facing several firearm charges after the Canada Border Services Agency found a "portion" of a firearm in a package shipped from China to Dartmouth, N.S.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, Border Services intercepted the package on March 6 and learned the firearm portion had been smuggled in Canada.

    On March 14, investigators arrested a suspect when they tried to pick up the package during a controlled delivery.

    The release says investigators searched a residence related to the suspect and arrested a woman. They also found:

    • a loaded handgun
    • two crossbows
    • three replica firearms
    • brass knuckles
    • knives
    • body armour
    • a 3D printer
    • a quantity of other firearm parts

    Officers searched as second Dartmouth residence and arrested a 70-year-old man on Monday. They seized a firearm, prohibited knives, and replica firearms.

    Joseph Wayne Bowser, 34, is facing charges of:

    • trafficking in firearms
    • four counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
    • possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition
    • four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • six counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • disguise with intent
    • smuggling
    • three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a court order
    • three counts of disobeying order of court
    • 18 counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
    • two counts of unauthorized import/export of weapons
    • possession of computer data that pertain to a firearm

    Kyra Heather Elizabeth Cooper, 19, was charged with:

    • trafficking in firearms
    • four counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime
    • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
    • four counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • four counts of unauthorized possession of firearm
    • six counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • handle firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • careless use of a firearm or weapon
    • two counts of unauthorized import/export of weapons

    The unnamed 70-year-old man was charged with:

    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • careless use of a firearm or weapon

    All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

