Large police presence in Middle Sackville due to 'sudden death': N.S. RCMP

A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

A post on the Nova Scotia RCMP's "X" page said police are on scene of a sudden death in the 100 block of Fenerty Road.

The post went on to say residents can expect a police presence in the area.

Pictures taken by CTV News show at least six police vehicles at a residence, which is cordoned off by police tape.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

No other details are available at this time.