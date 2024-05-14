New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man

A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.

Oromocto RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Nelson Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

On arrival, police say they found a 34-year-old man outside the residence suffering from “significant injuries” but didn’t elaborate.

According to an RCMP news release Tuesday, the man died at the scene.

Shortly after, a 17-year-old was seen walking on Phillips Road, where he was arrested in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, the teen appeared in Fredericton provincial court and was charged with second-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court May 23 for a bail hearing.

Nasonworth, N.B., is approximately five kilometres south of New Maryland.

