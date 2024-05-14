ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.

    Oromocto RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Nelson Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

    On arrival, police say they found a 34-year-old man outside the residence suffering from “significant injuries” but didn’t elaborate.

    According to an RCMP news release Tuesday, the man died at the scene.

    Shortly after, a 17-year-old was seen walking on Phillips Road, where he was arrested in connection with the incident.

    On Tuesday, the teen appeared in Fredericton provincial court and was charged with second-degree murder.

    He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court May 23 for a bail hearing.

    Nasonworth, N.B., is approximately five kilometres south of New Maryland.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News