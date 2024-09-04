47-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Grand Falls, N.B.

A 47-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Grand Falls, N.B., on Tuesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Route 108 near Davis Mills Road around 2:30 p.m. The driver died at the scene.

Police believe the driver, from Saint-Leonard, lost control of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

