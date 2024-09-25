57-year-old man arrested for break-in at Saint John, N.B., business

Saint John police arrested a 57-year-old man in connection to a break-in at an uptown business earlier this month.

Police say the break-in happened at a business on the 10-block of Duke Street sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 13. The suspect allegedly stole several items valued at roughly $2,450 and damaged a window.

Following an investigation, police arrested the unnamed 57-year-old man on Tuesday. The accused was released from custody on an undertaking and he is set to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2025.

