57-year-old man arrested for break-in at Saint John, N.B., business

    Saint John police arrested a 57-year-old man in connection to a break-in at an uptown business earlier this month.

    Police say the break-in happened at a business on the 10-block of Duke Street sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 13. The suspect allegedly stole several items valued at roughly $2,450 and damaged a window.

    Following an investigation, police arrested the unnamed 57-year-old man on Tuesday. The accused was released from custody on an undertaking and he is set to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2025.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

