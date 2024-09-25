Investigation underway after woman suffers retinal tear during arrest by Halifax police: SiRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after they say a woman was injured while officers were trying to arrest her.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building in Dartmouth, N.S., around midnight on Aug. 29.

When police arrived, officers tried to arrest a woman and man; however the pair did not respond to police commands.

A struggle ensued before the man and woman were arrested and taken to police cells, according to SiRT.

Once in cells, the agency says the woman was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital to received medical attention. It was later determined she suffered a retinal tear.

The woman contacted SiRT on Sept. 3. Due to the serious injury, SiRT says it has started an investigation into the matter.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

