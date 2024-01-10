ATLANTIC
    • 6 vehicles vandalized in Windsor, N.S.: RCMP

    Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a series of tire slashings in Windsor Monday morning.

    According to a Wednesday news release, police responded to a reported mischief at Turner Lane around 11:33 a.m. They learned the tires of at least six vehicles were slashed.

    Police believe the slashings occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-798-2207, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

