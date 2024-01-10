74-year-old man dead after N.S. highway crash

A 74-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 102 in Enfield, N.S., on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, police responded to the reported collision near Exit 7 around 4 p.m. and learned a Chevrolet Impala and an empty flat deck delivery truck struck each other while both travelling north.

The driver of the Impala, from Dean, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. The 48-year-old truck driver from Bible Hill did not suffer any physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

