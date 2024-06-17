ATLANTIC
More

    • AIM responds to N.B. minister's letter

    The American Iron and Metal Company’s scrap metal facility on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., is pictured in this image taken May 31, 2024. The American Iron and Metal Company’s scrap metal facility on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., is pictured in this image taken May 31, 2024.
    Share

    American Iron and Metal (AIM) has let the New Brunswick government know they are aware of their concerns.

    On May 23, New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Kris Austin wrote a letter to AIM warning the Quebec-based company the province will revoke their licence if they don;t address issues found at the Toombs Street site in Moncton.

    Department of Justice and Public Safety spokesperson Allan Dearing confirmed AIM responded to Austin’s letter outlining issues identified under the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act.

    "Minister Austin will take the necessary time to fully review and appropriately evaluate AIM’s response before making further decisions," said Dearing in an email.

    On May 30, Austin told the provincial legislature he had sent the salvage dealer a letter letting the company know they are now on notice.

    Some residents in the area of the Toombs Street operation have been very vocal with their complaints and concerns over the noise and environmental pollution.

    Austin said he takes those concerns very seriously.

    "We have absolutely heard their concerns, we’ve outlined to AIM the issues that we find in that site and I have no problem, if they do not comply, to revoke their licence,” said Austin on May 30.

    Austin's letter stated in the past year AIM has violated the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act, has failed to comply with the National Fire Code of Canada and has breached bylaws from the City of Moncton.

    A group of roughly 30 residents gathered at the end of Toombs Street on May 24 and 25 to protest the scrap metal recycling facility.

    "Our homes shake. We feel the jolts in our bodies," said Monique Bernard, the organizer of the protests.

    AIM purchased the facility from Tri Province Enterprises in March 2023 and several residents have spoken to CTV News about noise levels increasing significantly since then.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed

    The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News