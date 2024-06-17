AIM responds to N.B. minister's letter

American Iron and Metal (AIM) has let the New Brunswick government know they are aware of their concerns.

On May 23, New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Kris Austin wrote a letter to AIM warning the Quebec-based company the province will revoke their licence if they don;t address issues found at the Toombs Street site in Moncton.

Department of Justice and Public Safety spokesperson Allan Dearing confirmed AIM responded to Austin’s letter outlining issues identified under the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act.

"Minister Austin will take the necessary time to fully review and appropriately evaluate AIM’s response before making further decisions," said Dearing in an email.

On May 30, Austin told the provincial legislature he had sent the salvage dealer a letter letting the company know they are now on notice.

Some residents in the area of the Toombs Street operation have been very vocal with their complaints and concerns over the noise and environmental pollution.

Austin said he takes those concerns very seriously.

"We have absolutely heard their concerns, we’ve outlined to AIM the issues that we find in that site and I have no problem, if they do not comply, to revoke their licence,” said Austin on May 30.

Austin's letter stated in the past year AIM has violated the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act, has failed to comply with the National Fire Code of Canada and has breached bylaws from the City of Moncton.

A group of roughly 30 residents gathered at the end of Toombs Street on May 24 and 25 to protest the scrap metal recycling facility.

"Our homes shake. We feel the jolts in our bodies," said Monique Bernard, the organizer of the protests.

AIM purchased the facility from Tri Province Enterprises in March 2023 and several residents have spoken to CTV News about noise levels increasing significantly since then.

