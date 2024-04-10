April rain, showers return to the Maritimes

The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east. As it moves to a position east of the Maritimes, cloud cover will increase from the west. The cloud is accompanied by a chance of showers in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia late Wednesday afternoon through night. Further increased cloudiness and a chance of scattered showers for the Maritimes on Thursday.

High pressure in place Wednesday gave a mostly sunny start to the day. The system moves to our east by Thursday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Texas thunderstorms and downpours play a role

A slow-moving cluster of thunderstorms and downpours that has brought concerns of flooding and flash flooding to the state of Texas Tuesday and Wednesday plays a role in the expected rain for the Maritimes on Friday. The area of thunderstorms will mature into a large low-pressure system as it moves northward into Ontario by the end of this week. While the centre of that weather system doesn’t move directly into the Maritimes, the associated weather fronts will sweep through Thursday night and Friday. The fronts bringing rounds of rain and showers along with them.

Rounds of rain and showers along with patchy fog or drizzle expected Thursday night through Friday. Lingering showers possible for the start of the weekend. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Rain expected and April averages

Mostly patchy showers, drizzle, and fog are expected Thursday night. Periods of rain on Friday will be followed by further scattered showers on Saturday. Early indications are for a general five-to-20 mm rainfall for the Maritimes but with possible pockets of 20-to-40 mm. Areas that could pick up the higher rain totals include parts of southern New Brunswick and Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. That is a pretty typical spring rain event for the region and as long as there is not a significant increase in the amount of rain expected, it doesn’t raise much of a risk for flooding or flash flooding.

A widespread five-to-20 mm of rain through the end of the week. Pockets of 20-to-40 mm possible. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Despite the saying “April showers bring May flowers,” the month of April isn’t the rainiest in the Maritimes. Average rainfall for the month for the provincial capitals ranges between 60 and 98 mm. For Fredericton it is the seventh rainiest month by average, for Halifax it is the sixth rainiest month by average, and for Charlottetown the eighth rainiest month by average.