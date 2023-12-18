Attempted arson at N.B. business caught on camera

The RCMP is investigating an apparent attempted arson at a New Brunswick building that was caught on camera.

The Elsipogtog Sports Bar, located in Elsipogtog First Nation, shared a social media post that showed three individuals approach the building in a blue car around 4 a.m. on Friday. Two of them doused the building and a nearby fence with fuel before the third one lit a flare and tossed it into the liquid, igniting it.

The manger of the bar told CTV News Atlantic the damage to the building was minimal, but the incident was disturbing.

Cpl. Vanessa DeMerchant of the Elsipogtog RCMP detachment said the incident was reported to police at 9 a.m. Friday

“It’s still under investigation right now. There was minimal damage, not very much damage at all. We’re still looking for a vehicle and awaiting video footage right now,” she said.

DeMerchant said the police are waiting for video footage from businesses in the area and the bar itself.

“We’re awaiting the video and hopefully that will further our investigation into a certain direction,” she said. “We’re following up on some leads.”

DeMerchant said they don’t have a license plate for the vehicle seen in the video.

