Australian paramedics coming to Nova Scotia this year

Thirty new paramedics are coming to Nova Scotia from the land down under in the next year.

According to a news release from the provincial government, Nova Scotia will welcome the new paramedics following the first-ever health-care recruitment effort in Australia, which took place from Feb. 26 to March 1. The first 13 workers will arrive in July and the rest will start in early 2025.

“The Province has identified Australia as a key recruitment market for critical roles in its health system, including physicians, paramedics, pharmacists, medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals, nurses and continuing care assistants,” the release reads. “Several of these professions have expedited licensing options for Australian healthcare workers.”

Health system partners participated in roughly 230 health-care recruitment events in 2023 and 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.