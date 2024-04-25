ATLANTIC
More

    • Australian paramedics coming to Nova Scotia this year

    A Nova Scotia paramedic is pictured. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia) A Nova Scotia paramedic is pictured. (Source: Communications Nova Scotia)
    Share

    Thirty new paramedics are coming to Nova Scotia from the land down under in the next year.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, Nova Scotia will welcome the new paramedics following the first-ever health-care recruitment effort in Australia, which took place from Feb. 26 to March 1. The first 13 workers will arrive in July and the rest will start in early 2025.

    “The Province has identified Australia as a key recruitment market for critical roles in its health system, including physicians, paramedics, pharmacists, medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals, nurses and continuing care assistants,” the release reads. “Several of these professions have expedited licensing options for Australian healthcare workers.”

    Health system partners participated in roughly 230 health-care recruitment events in 2023 and 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News