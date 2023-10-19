Bedford dog owner charged for allegedly leaving dog dehydrated, emaciated

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it has rescued a dog and charged a man for causing the animal distress two months ago.

According to the SPCA, officers received reports of a dog owner who refused to let their pet receive medical treatment on Aug. 31. Once at the residence, officers learned the dog was dehydrated, emaciated, and unable to bear weight on its back end.

Officers seized the animal and charged Xiong Zhou, 55, from Bedford, N.S., with causing an animal to be in distress, contrary to the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

Zhou is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.